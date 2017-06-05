Mozambique: 'Traditional Healers' May Be Behind Killings of Bald People
The Mozambican police on Tuesday raised the possibility that "traditional healers" may be involved in the recent murder of bald people, in the central province of Zambezia, apparently to extract their body parts. Speaking at his weekly press briefing in Maputo, the spokesperson for the General Command of the police, Inacio Dina, said police work undertaken so far pointed the finger of suspicion at the "traditional healers".
