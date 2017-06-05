Mozambique: Senior Judge Denounces Early Release of Cardoso Assassin
Retired Mozambican Supreme Court judge Joao Carlos Trindade has described the conditional release of Momade Assife Abdul Satar , after only serving half his sentence for the murder in 2000 of investigative journalist Carlos Cardoso, as "the height of the promiscuity in the judicial system". Interviewed in the latest issue of the independent weekly "Savana", Trindade argued that Satar remains a dangerous criminal who should never have been granted early release.
