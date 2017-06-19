Mozambique: Nyusi Announces Further W...

Mozambique: Nyusi Announces Further Withdrawal From Gorongosa

5 hrs ago

By the end of Monday, the Mozambican defence and security forces will leave a further eight positions near the Gorongosa mountain range, in the central province of Sofala, President Filipe Nyusi announced on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Mozambican independence, after laying a wreath at the Maputo Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, Nyusi said the withdrawal is intended to maintain mutual trust between the government and the rebel movement Renamo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Chicago, IL

