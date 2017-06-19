Mozambique: Nyusi Announces Further Withdrawal From Gorongosa
By the end of Monday, the Mozambican defence and security forces will leave a further eight positions near the Gorongosa mountain range, in the central province of Sofala, President Filipe Nyusi announced on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of Mozambican independence, after laying a wreath at the Maputo Monument to the Mozambican Heroes, Nyusi said the withdrawal is intended to maintain mutual trust between the government and the rebel movement Renamo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC