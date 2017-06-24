Mozambique launches national fair of legal aid to benefit women
The Mozambican Association of Women in Legal Career launched on Friday in Maputo the first national fair that is expected to help the population nationwide in need of legal assistance. Eulalia Ofmane from the association said that despite the objective of reaching 800 people in this fair, they are expecting most of the beneficiaries to be women.
