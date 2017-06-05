Mozambique: Bank Governor Criticises Government
"Growth rates of seven or eight per cent a year hit the headlines of the international press, but looking at what really interest us, which is our citizens, we're not doing well, and the macro-economic policies are also not healthy", Bank of Mozambique Governor Rogerio Zandamela told a meeting in Cascais, Portugal, on 28 May. He feared that, with the current development model, "we're going to have a lot of money, but we're going to remain poor because most of the people don't have jobs". Zandamela continued a Mozambican tradition that senior figures who want to make heavy criticisms do so in speeches abroad - physically distancing themselves from the domestic elite.
