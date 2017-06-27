Mozambique: Audit into 'hidden debts' shows at least $713m missing
Maputo- Auditors cannot account for at least 36% of the over two billion US dollars borrowed from European banks in 2013 and 2014 by three Mozambican security related companies, Ematum , Proindicus and MAM . The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office on Saturday published the long awaited executive summary of the audit of the three companies by the London branch of Kroll Associates, reputedly the world's foremost forensic auditing firm.
