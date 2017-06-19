Mozambique: Army Officers in the Dock

A trial began on 7 June, before the Maputo City Court, of four military officers and five civilians, charged with stealing 36 million meticais between 2010 and 2015. At the time of the theft, the amount stolen was worth US$1.2 million.

Chicago, IL

