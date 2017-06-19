Local Audiologist To Volunteer On Mis...

Local Audiologist To Volunteer On Mission Trip

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Englewood Review

Dr. Nol Crosby of Advanced Hearing Solutions is joining a team of audiologists and volunteers on a 2-week mission trip to Mozambique and Zambia titled "Hearing the Call." The idea of the hearing mission trip is to bring sustainable hearing health care to the developing areas of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Englewood Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 281,982,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC