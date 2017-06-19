Local Audiologist To Volunteer On Mission Trip
Dr. Nol Crosby of Advanced Hearing Solutions is joining a team of audiologists and volunteers on a 2-week mission trip to Mozambique and Zambia titled "Hearing the Call." The idea of the hearing mission trip is to bring sustainable hearing health care to the developing areas of the world.
