Guy Tillim wins the 2017 HCB Award

On June 20, following the deliberations held at the Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson in Paris, the jury of the 2017 HCB Award selected South African photographer Guy Tillim for his Museum of the Revolution project. His nomination was presented by Federica Angelucci, Stevenson Gallery, Capetown and Johannesburg.

Chicago, IL

