GE and Eni sign agreement to develop ...

GE and Eni sign agreement to develop gas resources offshore Mozambique

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: World Oil

GE Oil & Gas has signed a long-term agreement to collaborate with Eni East Africa, on the offshore Mozambique developments it operates. The move underlines the company's commitment to expand its global footprint while supporting local investment in Africa, and re-affirms its leadership in large bore technology and cutting-edge subsea equipment and services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World Oil.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC