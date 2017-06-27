GE and Eni sign agreement to develop gas resources offshore Mozambique
GE Oil & Gas has signed a long-term agreement to collaborate with Eni East Africa, on the offshore Mozambique developments it operates. The move underlines the company's commitment to expand its global footprint while supporting local investment in Africa, and re-affirms its leadership in large bore technology and cutting-edge subsea equipment and services.
