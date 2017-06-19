Future Announces Future Hndrxx World ...

Future Announces Future Hndrxx World Tour Dates

Future has announced the dates for the second leg of his 2017 tour, dubbed The Future Hndrxx Tour. The rapper will launch his new run of live dates as headliner at Summerfest in Milwaukee on July 8th before he heads overseas.

