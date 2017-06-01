.com | Mugabe, 93, kicks off 'youth r...

.com | Mugabe, 93, kicks off 'youth rallies' ahead of elections

A senior Zimbabwean war veteran says Rhodesia 'was better than President Robert Mugabe's govt', and Nigeria's freed Chibok girls are set to begin a special rehabilitation programme in Abuja. A gang of robbers dressed in security guard uniforms raided a cash-in-transit truck outside a bank in Mozambique's coastal city of Beira, shooting and seriously injuring a guard, it's been reported.

Chicago, IL

