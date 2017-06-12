Chinese giant Fosun launches bid for miner Gemfields
Chinese investment firm Fosun launched a bidding war last night with an offer to take over precious stones miner Gemfields for A 224.6million. Its offer of 40.85 pence per share was 15.1 per cent above Gemfields' closing price on Tuesday and eclipsed investment fund Pallinghurst's 37.1p bid last month, which Gemfields branded 'derisory'.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
