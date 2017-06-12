Chinese giant Fosun launches bid for miner Gemfields

Chinese investment firm Fosun launched a bidding war last night with an offer to take over precious stones miner Gemfields for A 224.6million. Its offer of 40.85 pence per share was 15.1 per cent above Gemfields' closing price on Tuesday and eclipsed investment fund Pallinghurst's 37.1p bid last month, which Gemfields branded 'derisory'.

