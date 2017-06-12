Chinese giant Fosun launches bid for ...

Chinese giant Fosun launches bid for miner Gemfields

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Chinese investment firm Fosun launched a bidding war last night with an offer to take over precious stones miner Gemfields for A 224.6million. Its offer of 40.85 pence per share was 15.1 per cent above Gemfields' closing price on Tuesday and eclipsed investment fund Pallinghurst's 37.1p bid last month, which Gemfields branded 'derisory'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,101 • Total comments across all topics: 281,767,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC