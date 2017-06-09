Bald Men Are Being Hunted Down In Mozambique
So far five bald men have been killed, all in central Mozambique: two in May in Milange district close to the border with Malawi and three this month in the district of Morrumbala. Bald men across the country are afraid of exposing their scalps.
