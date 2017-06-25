5.8 magnitude quake hits central Moza...

5.8 magnitude quake hits central Mozambique, no casualties

1 hr ago

Mozambican authorities said on Saturday in Maputo that a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the central region of Mozambique around 4:30 in the morning. According to the authorities the epicenter was 34 kilometers from Dondo district in Sofala province and it was 10 kilometers deep.

Chicago, IL

