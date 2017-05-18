Unbelievable! Truck driver drains 500 L diesel, replaces it with cooking oil
A notorious truck driver recently drained 500 litres of diesel and replaced it with cooking oil which later caused mechanical problem to the truck. Prosecuting Fletcher Karombe told the court that Victor Mushonga a driver with Road Motor Services on his way from Harare to Beira, Mozambique, stole from his employer 500 litres of diesel.
