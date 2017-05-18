Unbelievable! Truck driver drains 500...

Unbelievable! Truck driver drains 500 L diesel, replaces it with cooking oil

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: ZWNews.com

A notorious truck driver recently drained 500 litres of diesel and replaced it with cooking oil which later caused mechanical problem to the truck. Prosecuting Fletcher Karombe told the court that Victor Mushonga a driver with Road Motor Services on his way from Harare to Beira, Mozambique, stole from his employer 500 litres of diesel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,542 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC