The Mozambique Drill: A History And How To
Most people who have been exposed to defensive shooting techniques have heard the little slogan, "Two to the body, one to the head, is guaranteed to leave them dead." Fewer shooters know this refers to a defensive shooting technique called the Mozambique Drill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC