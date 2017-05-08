Study reveals safety data for using a...

Study reveals safety data for using antimalarials during first trimester of pregnancy

LSTM, University of Washington and international researchers publish the most comprehensive international analysis on artemisinin combination antimalarials safety in pregnancy Malaria is more common and severe in pregnant women, increasing their risk of miscarriage and other adverse outcomes. The adverse consequences of malaria in pregnancy require prompt, safe, and effective treatment.

