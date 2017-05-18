Southern Africa: UN agencies, Mozambi...

Southern Africa: UN agencies, Mozambique host first-ever forum to...

Read more: United Nations

A two-day regional forum on preventing and combating human trafficking and protecting people with albinism in Mozambique, Malawi and Tanzania is currently underway in Pemba, northern Mozambique. The first-of-its-kind workshop was organized by the UN International Organization for Migration in partnership with the UN Children's Fund , the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Mozambique and the Prosecutor of Cabo Delgado province.

Chicago, IL

