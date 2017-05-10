Renamo's Dhlakama extends truce indefinitely
Alfonso Dhlakama, leader of Mozambique's rebel movement Renamo, on Thursday announced that he is extending the current truce between Renamo and the government's defence and security forces for an indefinite period. The truce first took effect on 27 December, after phone calls between Dhlakama and President Filipe Nyusi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC