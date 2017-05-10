Renamo's Dhlakama extends truce indef...

Renamo's Dhlakama extends truce indefinitely

Thursday May 4 Read more: Iol.co.za

Alfonso Dhlakama, leader of Mozambique's rebel movement Renamo, on Thursday announced that he is extending the current truce between Renamo and the government's defence and security forces for an indefinite period. The truce first took effect on 27 December, after phone calls between Dhlakama and President Filipe Nyusi.

Chicago, IL

