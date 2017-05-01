Mozambique: Secret Debt Legalised, Tr...

Mozambique: Secret Debt Legalised, Troops Leave Gorongosa, Arrest Warrant for Nini Satar

Parliament effectively legalised the remainder of the $2 bn secret loans and accepted them as legitimate government debt when it approved the state accounts for 2015 on Wednesday 26 April. This ends any attempt to refuse to pay on the grounds that the loans were illegitimate, and blocks any prosecution of those who signed the original illegal guarantees, according to Mozambican lawyers.

Chicago, IL

