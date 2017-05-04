Mozambique rebel movement Renamo exte...

Mozambique rebel movement Renamo extends truce indefinitely

The leader of Mozambique's Renamo opposition party and rebel movement said on Thursday he was extending a ceasefire indefinitely, part of an agreement reached in talks with the government to end violence since a disputed 2014 election. MAPUTO: The leader of Mozambique's Renamo opposition party and rebel movement said on Thursday he was extending a ceasefire indefinitely, part of an agreement reached in talks with the government to end violence since a disputed 2014 election.

