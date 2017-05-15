Mozambique: HIV Prevalence Rate Rises

Wednesday May 10 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Despite the many millions of dollars spent on preventing the spread of HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, the disease is continuing to advance in Mozambique. According to the survey on Indicators of Immunisation, Malaria and HIV/AIDS , published on Monday by the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of HIV in 2015 among people aged between 15 and 49 was 13.2 per cent.

Chicago, IL

