From Montreal to Maputo

From Montreal to Maputo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: McGill Reporter

Over the past 30 years, advancements in medical imaging have allowed for earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. As a pediatric radiologist at the Montreal Children's Hospital of the McGill University Health Centre , Dr. Ricardo Faingold is well aware of this, but he also knows that there are many places in the world that lack the resources and know-how when it comes to radiology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at McGill Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,059,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC