Five African countries. One night. OLC shuts it down with Ballantine's Beat of Africa
For one night, border limitations ceased and nations came together in a celebration of sound never seen or heard before! This weekend Offlimit Communications transformed Turbine Hall in Johannesburg into a sanctuary of sound for the Ballantine's Beat of Africa. South Africa, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zambia and Angola came together in one accord, in the universally understood language of music.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
