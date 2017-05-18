Five African countries. One night. OL...

Five African countries. One night. OLC shuts it down with Ballantine's Beat of Africa

Friday May 12 Read more: Bizcommunity

For one night, border limitations ceased and nations came together in a celebration of sound never seen or heard before! This weekend Offlimit Communications transformed Turbine Hall in Johannesburg into a sanctuary of sound for the Ballantine's Beat of Africa. South Africa, Mozambique, Cameroon, Zambia and Angola came together in one accord, in the universally understood language of music.

