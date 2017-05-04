First cable strand installed on Afric...

First cable strand installed on Africa's longest suspension bridge

Wednesday May 3

The first cable strand of the Maputo Bridge in Mozambique was successfully installed on May 1, pushing forward the construction of Africa's longest suspension bridge. Once completed, the 3-kilometer-long bridge will be able to carry a high volume of traffic, as well as boost local trade and tourism.

Chicago, IL

