Films Bykids

BYKIDS, a series of documentaries shot by teenagers from around the world, chronicles the budding filmmakers' real-life trials and the ways they address their problems, all through the lens of a camera. Each half-hour documentary offers a close and personal look at the lives of five international teens , between the ages of 16 and 17, who are each grappling with a very real issue-from religious bullying in New York City, to displacement as a result of war, to living as an AIDS orphan in Maputo, Mozambique.

