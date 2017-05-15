Films Bykids

Films Bykids

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KISU-TV Pocatello

BYKIDS, a series of documentaries shot by teenagers from around the world, chronicles the budding filmmakers' real-life trials and the ways they address their problems, all through the lens of a camera. Each half-hour documentary offers a close and personal look at the lives of five international teens , between the ages of 16 and 17, who are each grappling with a very real issue-from religious bullying in New York City, to displacement as a result of war, to living as an AIDS orphan in Maputo, Mozambique.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,071,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC