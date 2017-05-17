EU Lifts Ban On Mozambican Airlines
The European Commission has removed Mozambican air companies from its blacklist of airlines which are not allowed to operate in the airspace of the European Union . The Commission said in a statement here Tuesday that it had decided that Mozambican airlines have been "cleared from the list following further improvements to the aviation safety situation".
