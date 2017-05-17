EU Lifts Ban On Mozambican Airlines

EU Lifts Ban On Mozambican Airlines

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

The European Commission has removed Mozambican air companies from its blacklist of airlines which are not allowed to operate in the airspace of the European Union . The Commission said in a statement here Tuesday that it had decided that Mozambican airlines have been "cleared from the list following further improvements to the aviation safety situation".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC