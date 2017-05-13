.com | Investigators conclude probe of Mozambique secret loan scandal
Forensic investigators have concluded their audit into secret loans worth $2bn the Mozambican government secured that prompted an IMF and World Bank aid cutoff, the government said on Saturday. "The country's chief prosecutor will proceed with the verification and analysis of the report," the prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding that it wants to release the results of the probe "as soon as possible".
