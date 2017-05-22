China Spins a Global Food Web From Mo...

China Spins a Global Food Web From Mozambique to Missouri

As China's government sets up farms in developing countries, the nation's food companies are scouring the world for premium products Inside a gated compound patrolled by armed guards, hulking towers and concrete buildings loom over fields where Silva Muthemba once grew maize and fattened his cattle.  The granaries and surveillance cameras in this corner of southern Mozambique were part of a wave of Chinese investment in overseas farms and agriculture companies a decade ago that sparked accusations of a land-grab as the Asian country tried to secure enough food for its future.  The Mozambique government teamed up with China's Hubei province to develop the area, hoping to return productivity to levels recorded before the African nation's 16-year civil war.

Chicago, IL

