AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Completion of Ancuabe ...

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. is pleased to announce that Graphit Kropfmuhl GmbH has successfully completed the commissioning process at its Ancuabe graphite mine in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique. AMG Graphite is an operating division of AMG and an affiliate of Alterna Capital Partners LLC .

