AIM Reports issue no. 547

President Filipe Nyusi on 18 May encouraged Holland to continue supporting Mozambique in the search for appropriate solutions to water management. Speaking in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding for further Dutch support for Mozambique's three regional water boards, and for the government's Water Supply Assets and Investment Fund , President Nyusi said the experience of Holland can be determinant for how human beings can manage water.

