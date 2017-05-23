AIM Reports issue no. 547
President Filipe Nyusi on 18 May encouraged Holland to continue supporting Mozambique in the search for appropriate solutions to water management. Speaking in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding for further Dutch support for Mozambique's three regional water boards, and for the government's Water Supply Assets and Investment Fund , President Nyusi said the experience of Holland can be determinant for how human beings can manage water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mozambique News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC