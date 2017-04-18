Zimbabwe marks 37th independence anniversary
President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday led Zimbabwe in celebrating 37 years of political independence from Britain and underscored the need for Zimbabweans to keep working hard to develop the economy. "All the sacrifices which we endured were not in vain, for we attained our independence.
