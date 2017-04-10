Reaffirmation of the Lake Tanganyika ...

Reaffirmation of the Lake Tanganyika Boundary

The African Union Commission convened a Joint Technical meeting of the Lake Tanganyika riparian Member states; namely the Republic of Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Republic of Zambia from 10-12 April 2017. The objective of the meeting was to agree on the methodology that would culminate in the reaffirmation of the international boundaries in Lake Tanganyika.

