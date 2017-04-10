'Radical' increases needed in water and sanitation systems to meet...

Water, along with pollutants and contaminating agents, flows into a canal in Maputo, Mozambique. Photo: John Hogg / World Bank 13 April 2017 – Against the backdrop of almost two billion people around the world relying on sources of drinking-water contaminated with faeces, the United Nations has called on countries to “radically” increase investments in water and sanitation infrastructure not only to protect their populations from deadly diseases but also to ensure that they are able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals .

Start the conversation, or Read more at United Nations.