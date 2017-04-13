Q1 2017 Production Update

Q1 2017 Production Update

Kenmare Resources plc , one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in northern Mozambique, is pleased to provide a trading update for the quarter ending 31 March 2017. "Kenmare has delivered solid production in Q1, particularly for the main revenue generating products of ilmenite and primary zircon, in what has traditionally been a lower producing quarter.

