Mozambique: Unions Unhappy At New Minimum Wages

The largest of Mozambique's two trade union federations, the OTM has declared its dissatisfaction at the new minimum wages announced by the government last week. The new wages resulted from negotiations in the Labour Consultative Council , the tripartite body between the government, the unions and the employers' associations.

