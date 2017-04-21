Mozambique to cooperate with foreign partners on hidden debts investigation

Mozambican Attorney General Beatriz Buchilli said on Thursday in the Mozambican Parliament in Maputo that her institution has requested foreign countries to provide documents that will help gathering evidences to clarify the government's hidden debts. "Considering that part of the facts occurred in foreign lands we have activated legal international cooperation mechanism, requesting documents and information from the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, French, the United States, and the United Kingdom," said the attorney general while speaking to 250 members of the parliament.

