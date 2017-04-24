Mozambique: Tender Launched for Allocation of Air Routes

The Mozambique Civil Aviation Authority, the aviation regulatory body, on Tuesday launched a public tender for the allocation of domestic, regional and intercontinental routes, and asked interested Mozambican and foreign companies to apply for them. This follows strong criticism of LAM by many of its customers over flight delays and cancellations - criticism that was supported by President Filipe Nyusi, when he visited LAM on 13 April, and later that day addressed an extraordinary meeting of the Consultative Council of the Transport Ministry.

