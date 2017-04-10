Mozambique: Nyusi Moves on Timber and Secret Debt Scandals
Forensic auditors Kroll were given access to the Mozambican bank accounts of former president Armando Guebuza and his close associates on 29 March, five days after Kroll was given a one-month extension for its report. And Land, Environment and Rural Development Minister Celso Correia won an extension to the ban on logging, agreed by the Council of Ministers Tuesday 4 April.
