Mozambique: Nyusi Dismayed By 'Cemetery of Buses' At Maputo Company

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday called for a far-reaching restructuring of the Maputo municipal bus company so that it can meet the increasing demand for passenger transport in the capital. When he visited the company, as part of his tour of institutions supervised by the Transport and Communications Ministry, Nyusi was faced with the carcasses of dozens of buses that are off the roads because of various breakdowns, and lack of parts, some of them as basic as tyres and batteries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.