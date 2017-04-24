Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Increased Botswana Use of Maputo Port
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday said he hopes Botswana will increase the use of Maputo port for its imports and exports. He was speaking in Gaberone at the start of a three day state visit to Botswana, at the invitation of his Botswana counterpart, Ian Khama.
