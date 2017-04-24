Mozambique: Kroll Audit Report Postponed

Mozambique: Kroll Audit Report Postponed

The Mozambican Attorney-General's Office on Thursday announced that the independent audit of the security-related companies Proindicus, Ematum and MAM will not be ready by the deadline of Friday. The company carrying out the audit, the London branch of the US firm Kroll Associates, has asked for more time.

