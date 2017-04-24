Mozambique: Government Forces Pulling...

Mozambique: Government Forces Pulling Out From Rural Gorongosa

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi told reporters on Thursday that the government's defence and security forces are pulling out of positions they occupied in the central district of Gorongosa during the recent low level insurrection by the Renamo rebels. "We have instructed the security forces to leave the posts they had occupied in Gorongosa, in defence of the communities, during the period of hostilities", said Nyusi.

Chicago, IL

