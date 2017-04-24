Mozambique: Gang Springs Criminals Fr...

Mozambique: Gang Springs Criminals From Police Car

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Armed criminals attacked a police car in downtown Maputo on Monday, and released the two men which it was carrying to an interrogation in a nearby police station. The attack took place at around midday in the narrow Rua de Imprensa, at a time when the whole area is normally swarming with people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Concerned citizen 2
News Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16) Oct '16 Elias 2
News Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Ben De Oliveira 1
News Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Mikelele Zacarias 8
News Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 zandamela Malate 2
News Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tina Cardoso 2
News Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16) May '16 Paulo Olibeira 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,322 • Total comments across all topics: 280,567,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC