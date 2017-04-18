Mozambique: Beira Central Hospital Deep in Debt
Beira central hospital, the largest health unit in Sofala province, currently owes its suppliers about 80 million meticais , according to a report in the daily paper "Diario de Mocambique". The hospital director, Nelson Mucopo, explained that the debt gradually built up, as the hospital found itself unable to pay bills for many crucial items, including water, electricity or rent for doctors' houses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dredging biggest headache for Mozambique's Beir... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Mozambique Airports to restructure loans (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Elias
|2
|Mozambique: Renamo 'Does Not Want Peace', Warns... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Ben De Oliveira
|1
|Mozambique: IMF Mission Makes Normal Relations ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Mikelele Zacarias
|8
|Mozambique's president sacks energy minister - ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|zandamela Malate
|2
|Mozambique: Peace Talks Fall Flat (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tina Cardoso
|2
|Mozambique Can't Make $178 Million Payment on S... (May '16)
|May '16
|Paulo Olibeira
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC