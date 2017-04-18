Mozambique: Beira Central Hospital De...

Mozambique: Beira Central Hospital Deep in Debt

Beira central hospital, the largest health unit in Sofala province, currently owes its suppliers about 80 million meticais , according to a report in the daily paper "Diario de Mocambique". The hospital director, Nelson Mucopo, explained that the debt gradually built up, as the hospital found itself unable to pay bills for many crucial items, including water, electricity or rent for doctors' houses.

