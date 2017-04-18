Mozambique: Attorney-General Denies Delaying Kroll Audit

Mozambican Attorney-General Beatriz Buchili on Thursday denied that her office was deliberately dragging its feet in extending the deadline for the audit into the security-related companies Ematum , Proindicus and MAM . These companies obtained loans from European banks amounting to over two billion US dollars, which were illicitly guaranteed by the previous government under President Armando Guebuza.

