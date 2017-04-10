Mozambican Banks Asked To Make Huge Increase Their Capital

The Bank of Mozambique has announced a massive increase in the capital requirements for commercial banks operating in the country. Addressing a media conference here Monday night, the central bank governor, Rogerio Zandamela, said the minimum share capital required for a commercial bank was being increased from 70 million meticais to 1.7 billion meticais , or an increase of 2,328 per cent.

