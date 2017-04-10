Guebuza probed in audit over loans

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Iol.co.za

Mozambique's attorney-general asked the country's banks to provide details of former President Armando Guebuza's accounts as part of an audit of $2 billion of previously undisclosed government loans. The office requested the information about Guebuza and 17 other individuals and an institution for the period January 2012 to December 2016, according to a letter sent to the country's banks.

Chicago, IL

