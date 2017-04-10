CROI 2017: Accelerated Linkage to HIV...

CROI 2017: Accelerated Linkage to HIV Care Improves Retention by a Third

Close to 60% of adults benefitting from point-of-care CD4 cell count testing at HIV testing sites, accelerated antiretroviral therapy initiation, and SMS appointment reminders were retained in care after 1 year, compared to just 44% of those receiving the standard of care in Mozambique, according to findings from the Engage4Health study presented at the recent Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle. The study also found that people who received the enhanced intervention were much more likely to be linked to care within 1 month of diagnosis.

Chicago, IL

